AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 & 9 out at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 20, 2025 12:16 PM IST

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 & 9 has been released. The download link is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has released AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 & 9. Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam can download the final answer key through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 & 9 out, download link here

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was held on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and the examination for Class 9 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was held on OMR answer sheets for admission to both Class 6 and Class 9.The provisional answer key was released on May 5 and the objection window was closed on May 7, 2025.

Direct link to download AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 

Direct link to download AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 9 

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: How to download 

Candidates who want to download the final answer key can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

2. Click on AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 & 9 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer keys.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate is eligible for admission to the existing Sainik Schools if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE-2025.

However, no minimum marks are prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category. They will be admitted on the basis of inter-se merit at the Entrance Examination within their respective categories, subject to their meeting the eligibility requirements, medical fitness and verification of requisite documents.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On