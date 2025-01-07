Menu Explore
AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 out at aktu.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 07, 2025 01:27 PM IST

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has released AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for odd semester (graduate and postgraduate) examination can download the admit card through the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

The AKTU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The AKTU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The Odd Semester examination will begin on January 8 and will conclude on February 7, 2025. The examination will be held at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The reporting time for morning shift is 9 am and afternoon shift is 1.30 pm.

AKTU Odd Semester exam datesheet 

The official notice reads, “In the context of the above, it is to be informed that the admit card of the students participating in the odd semester examinations has been made available in the ERP login.”

Direct link to download AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates appearing for the odd semester examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.
  • Click on ERP link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AKTU.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
