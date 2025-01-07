AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 out at aktu.ac.in, download link here

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has released AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for odd semester (graduate and postgraduate) examination can download the admit card through the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in. The AKTU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The Odd Semester examination will begin on January 8 and will conclude on February 7, 2025. The examination will be held at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The reporting time for morning shift is 9 am and afternoon shift is 1.30 pm.

The official notice reads, “In the context of the above, it is to be informed that the admit card of the students participating in the odd semester examinations has been made available in the ERP login.”

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates appearing for the odd semester examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

Click on ERP link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AKTU.