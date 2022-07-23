Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Allahabad University entrance examination schedule released at allduniv.ac.in
competitive exams

Allahabad University entrance examination schedule released at allduniv.ac.in

  • University of Allahabad has released the entrance examination date.
Allahabad University entrance examination schedule released at allduniv.ac.in
Allahabad University entrance examination schedule released at allduniv.ac.in
Published on Jul 23, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The University of Allahabad has released the exam dates for the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT 2022), other entrance. According to the announced timetable, the entrance tests will be held from August 2 to 7, while the PGAT will be held on August 4, 5, and 7, 2022.

The entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts for 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The PGAT exam is scheduled to be held for the following courses: M.Sc. in Agricultural Science (Agricultural Zoology and Entomology), M. Tech. in Earth System Science, M.F.A. (Master of Fine Arts), M.Sc. in Textile and Apparel Designing, M.Sc. in Bio Chemistry, M.A. in Mass Communication, and other courses, according to Allahabad University.

The LLM and LLB examination will be held in offline and online mode on August 6 in two shifts.

Candidates can check the detailed entrance schedule here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allahabad university entrance test
allahabad university entrance test
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out