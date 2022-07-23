Allahabad University entrance examination schedule released at allduniv.ac.in

The University of Allahabad has released the exam dates for the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT 2022), other entrance. According to the announced timetable, the entrance tests will be held from August 2 to 7, while the PGAT will be held on August 4, 5, and 7, 2022.

The entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts for 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The PGAT exam is scheduled to be held for the following courses: M.Sc. in Agricultural Science (Agricultural Zoology and Entomology), M. Tech. in Earth System Science, M.F.A. (Master of Fine Arts), M.Sc. in Textile and Apparel Designing, M.Sc. in Bio Chemistry, M.A. in Mass Communication, and other courses, according to Allahabad University.

The LLM and LLB examination will be held in offline and online mode on August 6 in two shifts.

Candidates can check the detailed entrance schedule here.