Allahabad University UGAT admit cards released, download now

  • Allahabad University UGAT admit cards have been released on its official website, aupravesh2021.com. Candidates can login to the portal and download the admit card.
Allahabad University has released UGAT admit cards, download now(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:09 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Allahabad University has released the UGAT admit cards on its official website, aupravesh2021.com. Candidates can login to the portal and download the admit card.

UGAT admit card

“The applicants can download their admit card by providing their application ID and date of birth. The admit card shall only be made available to those applicants whose registration (online) form is complete in all respect (on or before due date). the university shall not in any case provide the admit card through post or university center,” the University has said.

“The admission test will be of two hours duration. Every candidate has to answer 150 questions from multiple choice questions. For every correct answer 02 marks will be awarded,” it has added.

UGAT is held for admission to Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerece (B.Com.), Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A.) in the Allahabad University.

The UGAT-2021 will be conducted in Online and Offline mode both.

