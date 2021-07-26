Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Amid dip in COVID-19 cases, MPPSC preliminary exam held
Amid dip in COVID-19 cases, MPPSC preliminary exam held

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:54 PM IST

Indore, Jul 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Preliminary Test 2020 was held on Sunday amid a fall in coronavirus cases, officials said.

MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI that just one candidate, in Katni district, disclosed to the invigilator that he was infected with COVID-19, after which separate seating arrangement was made for him.

The exam was postponed two times earlier due to the pandemic.

MP reported 12 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

