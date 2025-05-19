AP DSC 2025: Mock test tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in, details here

AP DSC 2025: The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh will release the AP DSC 2025 mock test tomorrow, May 20. Candidates who have applied for the mega DSC recruitment can take the mock test apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC mock test tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application process for this recruitment drive ended on May 15.

Also read: SBI Clerk result 2025 news live updates

AP DSC 2025: What is a mock test?

As the name suggests, a mock test is not the actual test. However, it tests candidates in an exam-like situation. By taking a mock test, candidates get familiar with the pattern and structure of the examination and learn about the type of questions that may be asked in the examination.

Also read: NEET UG answer key 2025 news live updates

How to take AP DSC mock test?

Go to apdsc.apcfss.in.

Open the mega DSC mock test link given on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Submit and take the mock test.

Mega DSC recruitment 2025: What's next for candidates?

Next, the AP DSC hall tickets will be released on May 30. The exam is scheduled for June 6 to July 6, 2025.

The Mega DSC exam's initial keys will be released on the second day after the completion of the last exam.

Candidates can raise objections for seven days. The final answer key will be released seven days after the last date for receiving objections. AP DSC result 2025 will be declared on the seventh day from the date of release of the final answer key.

This year, the AP DSC recruitment will fill 16,347 teacher vacancies in the state. The recruitment exam will be held in Computer-based test (CBT).

Candidates are advised to check the information bulletin to learn about the syllabus, paper pattern and the exam process.

They should also visit the official website regularly for exam-related updates.