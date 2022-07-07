AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key release date announced, details here

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has announced date and time when Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET) 2022 answer key will be released. AP EAMCET answer key will be uploaded on the exam website on July 12, at 5 pm for Agriculture and at 9 am on July 13 for Engineering stream.

The state-level entrance exam begun on July 4 and it will continue till July 12.

After releasing preliminary answer keys, JNTUA will give students a window to raise objections, if any.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” reads a notification on the exam website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

JNTUA conducts AP EAMCET (now renamed as AP EAPCET) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admitting students to Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at undergraduate level.