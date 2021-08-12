Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 to release today, how to download here
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 to release today, how to download here(Photo: iStock/For representational purposes only)
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 to release today, how to download here

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 to release today, August 12, 2021. Candidates can check the admit card and download it through the official site APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 on August 12, 2021. Candidates who want to Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET examination for engineering will be conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021, and the agriculture and pharmacy course will be conducted on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Candidates can check and download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your admit card will display on the screen.

• Check your admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP EAMCET now known as EAPCET, AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.

