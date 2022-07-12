AP EAPCET 2022 answer key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur released the AP EAPCET - 2022 answer key. The answer key for the AP EAPCET 2022 exam is available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided till July 14.

The Preliminary answer key for Agriculture stream will be released on July 13 at 9 am and candidates can raise objection till 09:00 AM on July 15.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET 2022 answer key.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "AP EAPCET - 2022" tab.

Now, click on the "AP EAPCET answer key" link.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur conducted the AP EAPCET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE.