Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will open the AP EAPCET 2024 correction window on May 4, 2024. Candidates who wants to make changes in the filled application form can do it through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET 2024: AP EAMCET correction window opens today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The correction window will close on May 6, 2024. The hall ticket will release on May 7, 2024.

The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 and Engineering course will be conducted on May 18 to May 23, 2024. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

All those candidates who have filled the application form and want to make changes on it can follow the steps given below.

AP EAPCET 2024: How to make corrections

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP EAMCET correction window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the required changes.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs.1000/- is till May 5, 2024. The last date with late fee of ₹5000/- is till May 10 and late fee of ₹10000/- is till May 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.