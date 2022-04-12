Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 in July, registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
competitive exams

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 in July, registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

  • AP EAPCET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022.
AP EAPCET 2022 registration begins
AP EAPCET 2022 registration begins
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 (previously known as AP EAMCET) will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022. Registrations for the state-level entrance exam has started on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in two shifts on all exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

The last date to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 without any late fee is May 10 but candidates can apply up to July 3 if they pay the additional late fee. 

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 application form direct link: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_HomePage.aspx

How to apply for AP EAPCET 2022

  1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for fee payment. Check your payment status once done. 
  3. Now, click on step 3 for the online application
  4. Check your application status, submit and take a printout

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur conducts AP EAPCET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). 

The test is for admission to  the first year of professional courses like Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B. Pharmacy, and Pharm D.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out