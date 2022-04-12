AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 in July, registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 (previously known as AP EAMCET) will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022. Registrations for the state-level entrance exam has started on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in two shifts on all exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The last date to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 without any late fee is May 10 but candidates can apply up to July 3 if they pay the additional late fee.

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 application form direct link: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_HomePage.aspx

How to apply for AP EAPCET 2022

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the link for fee payment. Check your payment status once done. Now, click on step 3 for the online application Check your application status, submit and take a printout

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur conducts AP EAPCET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The test is for admission to the first year of professional courses like Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B. Pharmacy, and Pharm D.

