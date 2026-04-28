Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will have to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

The Engineering stream examination will be held on May 12 to 15 and 18, 2026, and the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams will be held on May 19 and 20, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Engineering stream exam question paper consists of 160 questions: 80 in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry. The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exam question paper consists of 160 questions: 80 in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry.

The question paper contains questions in the “English” and “Telugu” medium only.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.