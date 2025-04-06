AP ECET 2025 registration without late fee ends tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will be closing the registration window without late fee for AP ECET 2025 on Monday, April 7, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for exam should submit their application forms on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in before deadline to avoid paying late fee charges. AP ECET 2025 registration without late fee will conclude on April 7, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

Also read: Goa board 10th result 2025 date and time: GBSHSE SSC results tomorrow at 5 pm

While applying, unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹600, BC category candidates will have to pay ₹550, and SC/ST category candidates will need to pay ₹500.

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates for AP ECET 2025:

Last date for submission of online Applications without late fee: April 7, 2025. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.1000): April 12, 2025. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.2000): April 17, 2025. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.4000): April 22, 2025. Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.10000): April 28, 2025. Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: April 24 to April 26, 2025: Downloading of hall tickets: From May 1, 2025.

Also read: KCET admit card 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, how to check

Notably, the AP ECET 2025 examination is scheduled for May 6, 2025, and the preliminary answer key will be released on May 8, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections till May 10, 2025.

Also read: Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration ends tomorrow at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link here

AP ECET 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for AP ECET 2025:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for AP ECET 2025. Enter the details to register yourself and pay the application fee. Fill up the application form and upload documents if necessary. Check your particulars carefully and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AP ECET 2025.