Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP ICET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ICET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

The registration process without late fee will end on April 7, 2024. The correction window will open on April 28 and will close on April 29, 2024. The admit card will be available for download from May 2, 2024 onwards.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The examination will be conducted on May 6 and 7, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

AP ICET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ICET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration and processing fee is ₹650/- for OC & Rs. 600/- for BC and Rs.550/- for SC/ST Candidates. The payment should be done by using credit/debit card or Net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.