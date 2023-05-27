AP ICET answer key 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, raise objection till May 28
APICET 2023 answer key released on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023). Candidates who took the APICET 2023 examination can check the answer keys at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer keys till May 28 by 6 pm.
Direct link to check APICET answer key
AP ICET 2023 answer key: Steps to check answer keys and raise objections
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys
AP ICET answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
To raise objections click on the Key Objection tab
Key in your login details
Raise objections and take a printout for future reference