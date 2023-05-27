AP ICET answer key 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, raise objection till May 28

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023). Candidates who took the APICET 2023 examination can check the answer keys at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ICET answer key 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer keys till May 28 by 6 pm.

Direct link to check APICET answer key

AP ICET 2023 answer key: Steps to check answer keys and raise objections

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys

AP ICET answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key

To raise objections click on the Key Objection tab

Key in your login details

Raise objections and take a printout for future reference