AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final phase seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will released the AP ICET 2022 final phase seat allotment result releasing tomorrow, November 14. Candidates can download the result from the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Following the AP ICET seat allotment result candidates have to report at college from November 15.

Direct link here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: How to check final phase seat allotment result

Visit the official websites at icet-sche.aptonline.in

Oh the homepage, click on the allotment link

Key in your log in details

Check and take print out for future reference.

APSCHE registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 for second and final phase commenced on October 31, 2022.