Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET Registration 2022 to begin from October 9, details here

AP ICET Registration 2022 to begin from October 9, details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:33 PM IST

APSCHE will begin the counselling registration process for the AP ICET 2022 on Sunday, October 9.

AP ICET Registration 2022 to begin from October 9
AP ICET Registration 2022 to begin from October 9
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will commence the counselling registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Sunday, October 9. Candidates will be able to register online through the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Interested candidates can register till October 12.

The AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced on October 19.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the registration link

Upload required documents

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link

Pay application fees

Upload scanned documents

Download and take a print out for further references.

The AP ICET exam is conducted by Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE for students seeking admission to first-year masters programmes like the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Application (MCA) programmes offered at various colleges throughout the state.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh registration
andhra pradesh registration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out