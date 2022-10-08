AP ICET Registration 2022 to begin from October 9, details here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will commence the counselling registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Sunday, October 9. Candidates will be able to register online through the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Interested candidates can register till October 12.

The AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced on October 19.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the registration link

Upload required documents

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link

Pay application fees

Upload scanned documents

Download and take a print out for further references.

The AP ICET exam is conducted by Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE for students seeking admission to first-year masters programmes like the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Application (MCA) programmes offered at various colleges throughout the state.