AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II registration begins at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
APSCHE starts registration for LAWCET round 2 counselling 2023.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) round 2 counselling 2023 today, December 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register for the AP LAWCET counselling 2023 till December 23.
The registration fee is ₹1000 for OC/BC category candidates for SC/ST/PH candidates the registration fee is ₹500. The AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results will be released on January 2, 2024. Candidates have to report to the allotted college from January 3 to January 5.
Direct link to apply for APLAWCET 2023
AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: How to register
Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
On the homepage, click on the APLAWCET 2023 registration link
Key in your login details
Fill out the application form with personal and academic details
Pay the application form
Download and take a printout for further reference.