The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) round 2 counselling 2023 today, December 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register for the AP LAWCET counselling 2023 till December 23. AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II registration begins at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

The registration fee is ₹1000 for OC/BC category candidates for SC/ST/PH candidates the registration fee is ₹500. The AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results will be released on January 2, 2024. Candidates have to report to the allotted college from January 3 to January 5.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: How to register

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the APLAWCET 2023 registration link

Key in your login details

Fill out the application form with personal and academic details

Pay the application form

Download and take a printout for further reference.