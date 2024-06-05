Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 on June 5, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of AP PGCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

The entrance examination will be conducted on June 10, 11 and 12 2024. The examination will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second shift from 1 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP PGCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The question paper consists of 100 objective (multiple choice only) type questions for 100 marks i.e., with one mark for each question. The entrance tests in all the subjects will be of 90 minutes duration. No negative mark for wrong answer.

The entrance test will consist of any 3 or 4 varieties of objective type items such as analogies, classification, matching, comprehension of a research study / experiment / theoretical point of view, etc., with multiple answers besides the usual multiple choice items. The items will be framed only from the syllabus of entrance test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP PGCET.