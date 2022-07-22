AP PGECET answer key 2022: APSCHE releases answer keys at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET answer key 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the preliminary answer keys along with the candidates response sheets of the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022. Interested candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

In case or any query or objection. Candidates can raise objections on the keys till July 23, 2022 up till 5:00 pm.

The AP PGECET exam 2022 was held from July 18 to July 20, 2022 in two shifts.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates' response sheets will be uploaded on 21-07-2022 05:00 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Objections will be received from 21-07-2022 05:00 pm to 23-07-2022 05:00 pm,” reads the official notification.

Here’s how to download the answer key

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on AP PGECET 2022 under CETS tab

Click on master question paper with Preliminary answer key

Key in your login details and submit

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check and save the answer key

Here is the direct link to the answer keys. Click here