AP Polycet 2021: Application process underway at polycetap.nic.in

  • The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada has begun the online application process for AP POLYCET or Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada has begun the online application process for AP POLYCET or Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. The online application process began on July 26 and the last date for the filling of the online application is August 13.

POLYCET 2021 examination will be conducted on September 1.

Candidates seeking admission into all diploma courses in engineering/non engineering/ technology offered at polytechnics/ institutions in the state can apply online at polycetap.nic.in.

The tentative date for the declaration of result is Saturday, September 11.

How to apply for POLYCET 2021

Visit the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Application Form for AP POLYCET

Fill in the 10th Class Hall ticket No., Year of the pass and Date of birth, and all the required details.

Students can approach any of the nearest Helpline centers (Polytechnics) or can upload applications through the official website at https://polycetap.nic.in

candidates can check details in the APPOLYCET- 2021 Booklet given below.

