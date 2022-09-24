AP RCET 2022 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close down the application process for Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 on September 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can apply till October 11 with late fee.

The AP RCET 2022 admit card will be released on October 13 at 6 pm. Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test will be held from October 16 till October 19 in two sessions from 9 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to apply

AP RCET 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the fee payment link

Know your payment status

Fill the application form'

Take print out for the future reference.