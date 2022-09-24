Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP RCET 2022 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP RCET 2022 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 24, 2022 07:20 PM IST

AP RCET 2022 registration process will end on September 24, 2022.

AP RCET 2022 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP RCET 2022 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close down the application process for Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 on September 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can apply till October 11 with late fee.

The AP RCET 2022 admit card will be released on October 13 at 6 pm. Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test will be held from October 16 till October 19 in two sessions from 9 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to apply

AP RCET 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the fee payment link

Know your payment status

Fill the application form'

Take print out for the future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh
andhra pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out