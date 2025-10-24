Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for AP TET 2025 on October 24, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of AP TET at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. AP TET 2025: Registration begins at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is November 23, 2025. The payment of fee can be done till November 23. The mock test will be available on November 25, 2025. The hall tickets can be downloaded from December 3, 2025 onwards.

The examination will be held on December 10, 2025 onwards in two sessions- first session will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. All questions shall be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer shall be correct. There shall be no negative marking.

AP TET 2025: How to apply online To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP TET at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP TET 2025 notification registration link.

3. Enter the registration details and fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can download complete information related to the Teacher Eligibility Test from the above website. In case of any doubts, candidates can contact the help desk numbers (8121947387, 8125046997, 7995649286, 7995789286, 9963069286, 6281704160) set up in the office of the Director of School Education, 5 said Shri M. V. Krishna Reddy, Convener AP TET, in a statement.