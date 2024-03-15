APOSS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2024 released at apopenschool.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and Class 12th exams. Candidates appearing for the APOSS class 10th and 12th examination can download the admit card from the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. APOSS releases admit cards for Class 10th and 12th exams

According to the date sheet, the APOSS class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted from March 18 to March 26.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to download APOSS class 10th and 12th admit card given below:

http://portal.apopenschool.org/APOSSHT/SiteContent/HALLTICKETS

APSOS class 10th and 12th admit card: Know how to download

To download the APSOS 10th and 12th admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Click on the Class 10th, and 12th hall ticket link

Enter your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference