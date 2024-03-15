 APOSS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2024 released at apopenschool.ap.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
APOSS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2024 released at apopenschool.ap.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 15, 2024 04:10 PM IST

APOSS releases admit cards for Class 10th and 12th exams, exams from March 18 to 26. Download from apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and Class 12th exams. Candidates appearing for the APOSS class 10th and 12th examination can download the admit card from the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

According to the date sheet, the APOSS class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted from March 18 to March 26.

Direct link to download APOSS class 10th and 12th admit card given below:

http://portal.apopenschool.org/APOSSHT/SiteContent/HALLTICKETS

APSOS class 10th and 12th admit card: Know how to download

To download the APSOS 10th and 12th admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Click on the Class 10th, and 12th hall ticket link

Enter your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

AP SOS class 10 and 12 date sheet here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
