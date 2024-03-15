APOSS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2024 released at apopenschool.ap.gov.in, direct link here
Mar 15, 2024 04:10 PM IST
APOSS releases admit cards for Class 10th and 12th exams, exams from March 18 to 26. Download from apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and Class 12th exams. Candidates appearing for the APOSS class 10th and 12th examination can download the admit card from the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
According to the date sheet, the APOSS class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted from March 18 to March 26.
Direct link to download APOSS class 10th and 12th admit card given below:
http://portal.apopenschool.org/APOSSHT/SiteContent/HALLTICKETS
APSOS class 10th and 12th admit card: Know how to download
To download the APSOS 10th and 12th admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in
Click on the Class 10th, and 12th hall ticket link
Enter your login details
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
AP SOS class 10 and 12 date sheet here
