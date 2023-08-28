News / Education / Competitive Exams / APPSC AEE answer key 2023 released at psc.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 05:36 PM IST

APPSC releases provisional answer key for AEE in Engineering services. Candidates can raise objections till August 31.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering services today, August 28. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to check

The Computer-Based Tests for the Post of Assistant Executive Engineer were conducted on August 21 and 22 in two sessions. Candidates will be able to raise objections from August 29 to August 31.

“If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may be file objections through the link provided. The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 29/08/2023 to 31/08/2023 for three days through online only”, reads the official notification.

The response Sheets to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering services are available in the 'View Response Sheets' tab in Candidates Login.

APPSC AEE answer keys: Know how to check

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, “ATTENTION: Initial Keys for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering services Vide Notification No.19/2022. (Published on 28/08/2023) - Click Here”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Monday, August 28, 2023
