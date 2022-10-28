Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APPSC answer keys 2022 out for various exams conducted from Oct 18 to 21

APPSC answer keys 2022 out for various exams conducted from Oct 18 to 21

competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2022 08:39 PM IST

APPSC answer keys 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exams which were conducted from October 18 to 21, 2022. I

APPSC answer keys 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.(psc.ap.gov.in)
APPSC answer keys 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.(psc.ap.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

APPSC answer keys 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exams which were conducted from October 18 to 21, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has released the answer keys for various recruitment exams including the posts of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Agriculture Officer, Technical Assistant, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Food Safety Officers, Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format by the commission against the answer keys from October 28 to October 30, 2022.

“The Initial key and individual response sheets hosted on Commission’s website on 27.10.2022 (https://psc.ap.gov.in). The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 28.10.2022 to 30.10.2022 through Online only.” reads the official notification.

How to download the answer keys

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for keys and objection

Click on the initial keys link from 18 to 21 Oct 2022

Click on the link for the answer key for the desired post

The APPSC answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc answer key
appsc answer key

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out