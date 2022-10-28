APPSC answer keys 2022 out for various exams conducted from Oct 18 to 21

APPSC answer keys 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exams which were conducted from October 18 to 21, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has released the answer keys for various recruitment exams including the posts of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Agriculture Officer, Technical Assistant, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Food Safety Officers, Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format by the commission against the answer keys from October 28 to October 30, 2022.

“The Initial key and individual response sheets hosted on Commission’s website on 27.10.2022 (https://psc.ap.gov.in). The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 28.10.2022 to 30.10.2022 through Online only.” reads the official notification.

How to download the answer keys

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for keys and objection

Click on the initial keys link from 18 to 21 Oct 2022

Click on the link for the answer key for the desired post

The APPSC answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.