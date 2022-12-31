APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 out at psc.ap.gov.in, get link
APPSC released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31. Candidates can download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket using their user id and password.
The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.
Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket
APPSC Group 1 hall ticket: Know how to download
Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Hall Tickets for the Notification No.28/2022 Group-I Services are available for download”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics