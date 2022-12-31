APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 out at psc.ap.gov.in, get link

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31. Candidates can download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket using their user id and password.

The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.

Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket

APPSC Group 1 hall ticket: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Hall Tickets for the Notification No.28/2022 Group-I Services are available for download”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.