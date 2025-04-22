The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who have qualified the screening (Preliminary) Test are eligible to download the hall tickets from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, download link here

The Main (Written) examination Group-I Services recruitment is scheduled to be held from May 3, 2025 to May 9, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM for all seven (07) papers at 4 district centres.

APPSC Main Hall Ticket: How to Download?

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Check the Announcement section on the Home page. Click on Mains Hall Ticket to the Post of Group-I services Download link. Login using OTPR ID, Password and filling Captcha. Display of Hall Ticket. Download and keep a printout for the exam hall.

APPSC Main (Written) Exam Pattern

The mains examination conducted for Group-I services will be descriptive and will be taken by candidates who qualify the preliminary examination. It includes seven papers, two of which, like Telugu and English, are just qualifying in nature. The other five papers include Paper-I (General essay), Paper-II (History and Culture), Paper-III (Politics, Law, Ethics, governance, etc.), Paper-IV (Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh), and Paper-V (Science, Tech, and EVS).

Each paper consists of 150 marks and is to be completed in 180 minutes. The Main Examination carries a total of 825 marks. Five subjects, excluding Telugu and English, are each evaluated for 150 marks, contributing to a total of 725 marks. Additionally, the Interview carries 75 marks.

Instructions related to Hall ticket

Candidates are advised to download Hall tickets well in advance to go through the Instructions there on.

Candidates are advised only to bring a Hall Ticket sheet at the examination Hall, no need to bring an Instruction Sheet.

The candidates are advised to ensure the location of the Test Centre allocated to him/her well in advance, so as to reach the venue in time on the day of Examination.

The PBD/ PH candidates who opted for their own scribe are informed that they must submit the details of the Scribe via email, along with supporting documentation (proof/justification) well in advance i,e., five (05) days prior to the commencement of the Examination without fail. If they fail to do so, the Commission is obliged to provide the Scribe as per rules.

For more details refer to the official website of APPSC.