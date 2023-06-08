APRJC CET 2023 results released at aprs.apcfss.in, know how to check
A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test-2023 results released today, June 8. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at aprs.apcfss.in.
Direct link to check APRJC CET 2023 results
The APRJC CET 2023 examination was conducted on May 20 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
The exam authority will conduct the MPC/EET counselling on June 12, 2023. The BPC/CGT counselling will be held on June 13, 2023. The MEC/CED counselling will take place on June 14, 2023.
APRJC CET Results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the APRJC Application tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the result link
Key in your login details
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.