APSC admit cards for soil conservation ranger exam released at apsc.nic.in

Published on Oct 10, 2022 10:32 PM IST

APSC admit cards: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the admit card of exam for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger 2021 under the soil conservation department.

ByHT Education Desk

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the admit card of exam for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger 2021 under the soil conservation department. Candidates can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Admit cards have been released for the OMR based screening test. APSC is scheduled to conduct the Soil Conservation Ranger screening test on October 15 and 16, 2022.

Candidates can download the admit card by keying in their roll number and date of birth.

7637 candidates have been declared qualified for the screening examination.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department.

Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department, Assam (Advt. No. 05/2021 dtd. 27th April/2021)”

Key in your roll number and date of birth

Submit and your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card for future purposes

Direct link to download. Click here.

apsc admit card.
