APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow at apsc.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2025 12:48 PM IST

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: The objection window will close on June 13, 2025. The direct link is given below. 

Assam Public Service Commission will be closing the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key for APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key at apsc.nic.in. The direct link is given below.
APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key at apsc.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

Candidates will need to submit documented proof that support their claim of objection. 

Direct link to challenge APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025

The official notice said, “Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim in the link provided in the official website on or before 13-06-2025 for taking necessary action from this end. No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. The link will be available from tomorrow on 09/06/2025. No petition through email or hard copy regarding claim and objection against Answer key will be considered.”

Notably, the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025. There were two papers in the prelims round- general studies paper 1 and general studies paper 2. Both papers carried 200 marks each. 

Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for the main examination (written test and interview/personality test).

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to challenge the answer key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the answer key: 

  1. Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to submit objections against APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025. 
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.  
  4. Check the answer key and challenge it by submitting documented proof. 
  5. Download the confirmation page. 
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSC. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
