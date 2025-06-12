Registration schedule for additional MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2025 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check notice here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the schedule for the registration of additional MAH-BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET-2025 (Additional) courses. Candidates willing to apply can check the schedule on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Registration schedule for additional MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2025 has been released at cetcell.mahacet.org. (HT file)

As per the schedule, registration window will open from June 12, 2025 to June 20, 2025.

The official notice stated that the MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET-2025 examination was conducted from April 29, 2025 to April 30, 2025 and the result was declared on June 4, 2025.

However, some of candidates could not participate in the examination, following which requests were made by candidates / parents / institutions to the CET cell and the government to conduct an additional common entrance test.

“Considering the educational interest of the concerned candidates, the Government has approved the conduct of additional Common Entrance Test for admission to BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM degree courses.”

The CET Cell also listed out eligibility for taking additional exam:

1. Candidates who could not appear in the examination from April, 29 2025 to April, 30 2025.

2. Candidates who appeared in the examination are also being provided an opportunity for additional examination. In such case, the best percentile of the two the examinations will be considered for the admission process.

Candidates will be required to upload the mark sheet of the best percentile on the computerized system.

Online Application for MAH-BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM (Additional CET)-2025

Meanwhile, the date of the exam will be announced later, the CET Cell informed.

Check the official notice here.