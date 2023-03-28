Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC to begin applictaion process for Research Assistant posts from March 29

APSC to begin applictaion process for Research Assistant posts from March 29

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from March 29.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department under ADVT. NO. 03/2023. The applictaion process will begin from tomorrow, March 29 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apscrecruitment.in.

APSC to begin applictaion process for Research Assistant posts from March 29(HT file)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Research Assistants in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department.

The candidates should not be less than the age of 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age.

Candidates from the unreserved category should pay a fee of 297.20, while those from the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC must pay 197.20. Candidates who fall under the BPL and PwBD categories must pay a fee of 47.20.

APSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at apscrecruitment.in

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

