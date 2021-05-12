APSSB CHSL Exam 2021: Notification released, registration to begin on May 18

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released APSSB CHSL Exam 2021 on May 10, 2021. The registration process will begin on May 18 and will end on June 17, 2021. The official notification is available to candidates on the official site of APSSB on apssb.nic.in. The tentative date of the written exam will be on August 1, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 179 posts in the organization. Candidates will have to clearly indicate their preference of posts as well as Department/ Office while filling through online application. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies LDC (District Establishment) 51 Posts LDC, DEO 96 Posts Jr Secretariat Assistant 8 Posts Agricultural Field Assistant 11 Posts Laboratory Assistant 1 Post Record Keeper/ Clerk/ Computer Operator 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification given here. The candidates must be a citizen of India and the age limit of the candidate should be 18 to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises objective type multiple choice questions and skill test. The objective type test will have 300 marks questions of General English, Elementary Math, and General Knowledge.

Examination Fees

The examination fees are ₹150 for APST candidates and ₹200 for General candidates. The payment should be made online. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of fees.