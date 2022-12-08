Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam Cabinet removes optional papers from APSC CCE Mains exam

Assam Cabinet removes optional papers from APSC CCE Mains exam

Published on Dec 08, 2022 10:48 AM IST

APSSC CCE Mains Exam: The two optional papers from the state level competitive exam have been removed and the commission will soon issue a notification in this regard.

Assam Cabinet removes optional papers from APSC CCE Mains exam(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to remove optional papers from the Combined Competitive (Mains) exam conducted by APSC.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later tweeted that this move will help in achieving “uniformity in the standards of evaluation” of descriptive answers and ensure “equitable treatment” to all candidates of CCE Mains exam.

As per the existing rules, APSC holds CCE exam in two stages. The first stage is a preliminary examination of two papers held to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the exam.

The second stage of the exam consists of Mains and Interview rounds. In the Mains exam, there are eight papers of 250 marks. Of these, papers 7 and 8 are on optional subjects.

Candidates can choose a combination of two from the given list of 31 optional papers.

The total marks in APSC CCE Mains are 2275, of which 2000 are for written papers and 275 are for Interview/personality test.

APSC will soon announce the new scheme of exam on apsc.nic.in.

