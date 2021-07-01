Assam Olympiad 2021 results declared, direct link to check on NTA website

Assam Olympiad 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 30 declared the result for Assam Olympiad 2021. The examination was conducted for Maths and Science on April 11, 2021.

The examination was conducted at140 exam centers across 130 cities in Assam, on behalf of Axom Sarbha Siksha Abhiyan Mission (ASSAM), for the students studying in Class 6 to Class 8 in the Govt. schools located in Assam.

Here is the direct link to check the Assam Olympiad 2021 result at https://ao.nta.ac.in/results/

Candidates can also check the result on the official website of NTA at https://nta.ac.in/

On the home page click on the link that reads ‘Declaration of the result of Assam Olympiad 2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to check the result

Key in your application number and DOB

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.