Assam SET 2024 registration to begin today at sletneonline.co.in, exam on March 17

State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam will begin the Assam SET 2024 registration on November 23, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the State Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of Assam SLET at sletneonline.co.in. Assam SET 2024 registration to begin today, exam on March 17

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till January 8, 2024, and the examination fees can be deposited until January 12, 2023.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this test. There is no upper age limit for eligibility for applying for this test.

Assam SET 2024: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Assam SLET at sletneonline.co.in.

Click on Assam SET 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Then login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SLET Commission, Assam, will conduct the examination on March 17, 2024, in all the University centers of N.E States. Assam SET will comprise of two papers. All the two papers will have only objective type questions. The test will be held on a day in two separate sessions- first session from 10 am to 11 am and second session from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The application fees for general category is ₹1200/-, OBC and General (EWS) category is ₹1050/-, SC/ST category is ₹1000/- and PWD category candidates will have to pay ₹800/-. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam SLET.