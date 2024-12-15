Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 15, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, download link here
Assam TET Admit Card 2024 out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, download link here

Candidates can download their Admit Cards by using the Application Number and Password they used to fill out the forms when applying for the posts.

As per the official notice, the candidates will have to produce hard copy of the Admit Card and a Photo Identity Card issued by Government such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter-ID Card to appear in the Written Examination and must follow all the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. In case of PwBD candidates, certificate from Competent Authority will also be required.

Direct link to download Assam TET Admit Card 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the Assam TET admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Assam TET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Assam TET will be held on December 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On