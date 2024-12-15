Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Assam TET Admit Card 2024 out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, download link here

Candidates can download their Admit Cards by using the Application Number and Password they used to fill out the forms when applying for the posts.

As per the official notice, the candidates will have to produce hard copy of the Admit Card and a Photo Identity Card issued by Government such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter-ID Card to appear in the Written Examination and must follow all the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. In case of PwBD candidates, certificate from Competent Authority will also be required.

Assam TET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the Assam TET admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Click on Assam TET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Assam TET will be held on December 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.