ATMA 2024 Admit Card releasing today on atmaaims.com, here’s how to download

Associate of Indian Management Schools will release ATMA 2024 Admit Card on June 19, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for AIMS Test for Management Admissions can download the admit card through the official website of ATMA at atmaaims.com. The admit card link will be available from 5 pm onwards today. ATMA 2024 Admit Card releasing today, here’s how to download

The online test will be conducted from June 23, 2024 between from 2 pm to 5 pm. The reporting time is 1 pm.

ATMA 2024 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ATMA at atmaaims.com.

Click on ATMA 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results of ATMA 2024 will be announced on June 28, 2024.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions is an eligibility test for MBA and MMS courses also in addition to PGDM course in the state of Maharashtra from the academic year 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ATMA.