News / Education / Competitive Exams / Bar Council of India extends AIBE XVIII application deadline to October 9

Bar Council of India extends AIBE XVIII application deadline to October 9

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 01:18 PM IST

AIBE XVIII registration deadline extended to October 9; payment deadline extended to October 10.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII application deadline has been extended by the Bar Council of India (BCI). At the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, applicants can register.

Bar Council of India extends AIBE XVIII application deadline to October 9
Bar Council of India extends AIBE XVIII application deadline to October 9

The official announcement states that the registration deadline has been extended to October 9, and the payment deadline for online registration for AIBE XVIII has been extended to October 10. The registration deadline date was previously September 30.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Dear Candidate (s), It is hereby notified that online registration for AIBE- XVIII has been extended till 9th Oct 2023 and the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE-XVIII extended till 10th Oct 2023”, reads the official website.

Direct link to apply

AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out