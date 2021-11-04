Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BBAUET Answer Key 2021: Objection window to close tomorrow, direct link to apply
BBAUET Answer Key 2021: Objection window to close tomorrow, direct link to apply

BBAUET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can check and download the nta.ac.in and raise objections till tomorrow, November 4, 2021. 
Published on Nov 04, 2021 09:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released BBAUET Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021 can download the answer key through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The examination for UG and PG courses was conducted on September 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 3 and 4, 2021. 

The provisional answer keys along with the question paper and recorded responses of candidates of UG, PG courses have been uploaded on website bbauet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise challenge against the answer key through the official website from November 3 to November 5, 2021. They will have to pay 200 per challenged question. 

Download link for answer key 

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI upto November 5, 2021. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium i.e. fax, email or hard copy.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BBAUET. 

Thursday, November 04, 2021
