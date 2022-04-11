BEL recruitment 2022: Apply for 91 Engineering Assistant & Technician vacancies

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the post of Engineering Assistant & Technician. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.

BEL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment dive will fill up 91 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and 25 vacancies are for the post of Technician ‘C’.

BEL recruitment 2022 age Limit: The candidates age should not be more than 28 years as on March 1 2022.

BEL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the GEN/OBC/EWS categories should pay an application fee of ₹250+18% GST.

BEL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in

On the homepage, click career tab

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee through online fee payment link

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below:

