close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BIE AP Inter exams 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year exam fee payment deadline extended

BIE AP Inter exams 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year exam fee payment deadline extended

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 06, 2023 03:05 PM IST

IPE first and second year forms can be submitted up to December 11 without late fee.

Boar of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has extended the last date to make payment of fee for the Intermediate March 2024 public examinations. IPE first and second year forms can be submitted up to December 11 without late fee. Students will have to pay the exam fee at their colleges. The deadline for remittance into the BIE account by principals through online transfer is December 12.

BIE AP Inter exams 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year exam fee payment deadline extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)
BIE AP Inter exams 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year exam fee payment deadline extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The last date for payment of examination fee at colleges, with a fine of 1,000 is December 29. School principals will pay the fee online to the board by December 30.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This is applicable to first and second year Intermediate regular and failed (private candidates) or discontinued students of both General and Vocational streams, BIE AP said.

“It is informed that there will be no further extension of examination fee due dates,” the board said.

Date sheets of AP IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams are expected soon. When released, candidates can check it on the board website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out