Boar of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has extended the last date to make payment of fee for the Intermediate March 2024 public examinations. IPE first and second year forms can be submitted up to December 11 without late fee. Students will have to pay the exam fee at their colleges. The deadline for remittance into the BIE account by principals through online transfer is December 12. BIE AP Inter exams 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year exam fee payment deadline extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The last date for payment of examination fee at colleges, with a fine of ₹1,000 is December 29. School principals will pay the fee online to the board by December 30.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This is applicable to first and second year Intermediate regular and failed (private candidates) or discontinued students of both General and Vocational streams, BIE AP said.

“It is informed that there will be no further extension of examination fee due dates,” the board said.

Date sheets of AP IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams are expected soon. When released, candidates can check it on the board website.