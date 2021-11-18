Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar 67th competitive prelims application edit option open till Nov 29: BPSC
Bihar 67th competitive prelims application edit option open till Nov 29: BPSC

  • Bihar 67th combined competitive prelims exam: The facility to edit the submitted application form will be available till November 29, the BPSC has informed candidates.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has informed candidates that the option to register for the 67th combined competitive preliminary exam is November 19 and the facility to edit the submitted application form will be available till November 29.

After November 29, candidates will not be allowed to edit their application forms, the Commission has informed candidates a day ahead of the last date of registration for the exam.

The preliminary examination will be held on January 23, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 600 as application fees. The application fee is 150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, and it is 150/- for those who come under the disabled category. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card.

Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Bihar 67th CCE 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

