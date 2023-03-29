Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will release Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card on March 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

The entrance test will be conducted on April 8, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 1,84,233 candidates have applied for the combined entrance test (CET-BEd-23) for admission into two year BEd and Shiksha Shastri courses across the state.

The CET-BEd is being conducted by LNMU to complete the enrollment process for 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU).