Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2023 02:43 PM IST

Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card will be released tomorrow, March 30, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the simple steps given below.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will release Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card on March 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in
Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

The entrance test will be conducted on April 8, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
  • Click on Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 1,84,233 candidates have applied for the combined entrance test (CET-BEd-23) for admission into two year BEd and Shiksha Shastri courses across the state.

The CET-BEd is being conducted by LNMU to complete the enrollment process for 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out