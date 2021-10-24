Bihar Police SI, Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26: BPSSC

The preliminary test of the Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant recruitment exam will be held on December 26, the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has said on October 23. Giving the exam date, the Commission has also said in the notification that the exam will be held in two shifts. The notification about the exam date is available on the official website of the Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment was notified in August, 2020. A total of 2,213 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who have registered their candidature for the exam should check the official website for updates on admit cards and other exam related information.

BPSSC will conduct a preliminary exam followed by main exam. Those who clear the exams will have to pass a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the preliminary exam will not be eligible to appear for the main exam.