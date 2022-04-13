Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 on April 12, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be held on April 26, 2022 across the state.

A total of 1825 candidates have been selected to participate in the PET round. Those who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download&nbsp;</strong>

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2021 link available on home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 365 Prohibition Constable positions. The application process was started on December 19, 2021 and the last date to apply for the examination was till January 18, 2022.