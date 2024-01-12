Bihar STET 2024 dummy admit card today on bsebstet2024.com

close_game
Jan 12, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Candidates who have applied for the examination can go to the website bsebstet2024.com and download it.

Bihar School Examination Board is going to release dummy admit cards for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 today, January 12. Candidates who have applied for the examination can go to the website bsebstet2024.com and download it.

Bihar STET 2024 dummy admit card today (Unsplash)
After the dummy admit card is released, candidates will get a window up to January 17 during which they can make corrections to their application forms. After that, the admit card, which will be required on the exam day, will be released.

“The portal will be open from 12-01-2024 to 17-01-2024 for correcting the errors committed while filling the application form and downloading the dummy admit card. All the candidates are informed to make appropriate corrections of the errors committed while filling their application forms within the above mentioned time. This will be the last opportunity for amendment, after this no request for amendment will be considered' reads the official website,” reads an official notification. `

Bihar BSEB STET 2024:How to download admit card

Gi to the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

On the homepage open the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Submit and download the dummy admit card.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at bsebstet.com.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
