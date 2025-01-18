BITSAT 2025 registration date announced at bitsadmission.com, here's how to apply

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has announced BITSAT 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to appear for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test can apply online through the official website of BITS at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT 2025 registration date announced, here's how to apply (Unsplash)

As per the official website, the online application process for BITSAT-2025 will begin on January 21, 2025.

BITSAT is conducted twice every year. The examination will be organized in two sets of dates, BITSAT Session-1 and BITSAT Session-2, separated by a gap of a few weeks. The candidate can choose the Center, the Day, and slot of his/her convenience to take the test, as described later in this document. The exam duration is for 3 hours for each session.

BITSAT 2025 registration: How to apply

To apply for BITSAT 2025, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BITS at bitsadmission.com.

2. Click on BITSAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and register.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per BITSAT brochure 2024, candidate who opts to appear once (Session-1 or Session-2), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). If a candidate who opts to appear to Session-1 only, chooses then to apply separately to appear a second time (Session-2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500 (for a female candidate). The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

BITSAT is conducted for admissions to all the Integrated First Degree (FD) programmes of BITS Pilani for its Campuses at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for the academic year.