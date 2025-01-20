BITSAT 2025 registrations begin tomorrow at bitsadmission.com, know about application process, fee & more details

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will be commencing registrations for BITSAT 2025 on Tuesday, January 21. Eligible candidates who wish are interested in taking the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test will be able to submit their applications on the official website at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT 2025 registrations will begin tomorrow at bitsadmission.com. Check important details on application process, fee and more. (Pixabay)

BITSAT 2025: Here's how to register

To register for BITSAT 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the official website at bitsadmission.com.

2. On the home page, click on the BITSAT 2025 registration link.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

4. Fill in the application form, make payment of application fee and submit.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Application fee:

Candidates who wish to appear once (Session-1 or Session-2), should pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). Candidates who want to appear to only for Session-1, and then chooses to apply separately to appear a second time (Session-2), will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500 (for a female candidate).

Candidates must note here that the application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

BITSAT, which is held twice every year, is conducted for admissions to all the Integrated First Degree (FD) programmes of BITS Pilani for its Campuses at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for the academic year.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.